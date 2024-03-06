Sign up
66 / 365
Playing With Milky Water And Flowers P3067304
I really left this a bit too late in the day as the natural light was fading fast. For a first attempt at this technique I was pretty happy with the results.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Tags
water
,
flowers
,
milk
,
lavender
Diana
ace
Beautiful softness and tones.
March 6th, 2024
