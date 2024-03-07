Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
67 / 365
Another Play P3077333
Photographing flowers floating in water and milk could become addictive.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4468
photos
187
followers
104
following
18% complete
View this month »
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
Latest from all albums
1002
64
1003
65
1004
66
1005
67
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
7th March 2024 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
flowers
,
fern
,
milk
,
frangipanis
narayani
ace
Nice effect
March 7th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Favourite for me to think about and maybe try myself. I love the idea of floating in milk.
March 7th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
@johnfalconer
It's mainly water John. You only need enough milk to give the water some opacity.
March 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very elegant
March 7th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
@merrelyn
Ok. Thanks for that!! 😀😀😀
March 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ok. Thanks for that!! 😀😀😀