Another Play P3077333 by merrelyn
67 / 365

Another Play P3077333

Photographing flowers floating in water and milk could become addictive.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani
Nice effect
March 7th, 2024  
John Falconer
Great shot. Favourite for me to think about and maybe try myself. I love the idea of floating in milk.
March 7th, 2024  
Merrelyn
@johnfalconer It's mainly water John. You only need enough milk to give the water some opacity.
March 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Very elegant
March 7th, 2024  
John Falconer
@merrelyn
Ok. Thanks for that!! 😀😀😀
March 7th, 2024  
