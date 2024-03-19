Sign up
Something Has Been Having A Nibble DSC_7057
My Jerusalem artichoke are certainly not looking as good as they have in previous years. I do hope that I will still get a crop from them. The flowers are such bright, cheerful little blooms.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
Merrelyn
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
bright
,
jerusalem_artichoke
,
march24words
Diana
ace
Even nibbled on it looks fabulous.
March 19th, 2024
