Busy In The Cosmos DSC_7099 by merrelyn
Busy In The Cosmos DSC_7099

I had a lovely time chasing the bees around in cosmos this afternoon. It was a treat to see a little native bee buzzing around too. Unfortunately it was a bit too quick for me.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up capture.
April 3rd, 2024  
narayani ace
Gorgeous!
April 3rd, 2024  
vaidas ace
I like focus on bee
April 3rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous focus and that cosmo is a wonderful colour.
April 3rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful
April 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning close up with wonderful colours and details.
April 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 3rd, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fabulous capture!
April 3rd, 2024  
