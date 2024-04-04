Previous
Flower To Abstract In Three Steps by merrelyn
95 / 365

Flower To Abstract In Three Steps

I decided to have another play with PhotoScape X. I turned my wabi sabi cosmos flower into a kaleidoscope, then I twirled it.
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
That's very clever Merrelyn. Fav.
April 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Very creative....all 3 are lovely images
April 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool. I like it.
April 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise