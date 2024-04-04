Sign up
Previous
95 / 365
Flower To Abstract In Three Steps
I decided to have another play with PhotoScape X. I turned my wabi sabi cosmos flower into a kaleidoscope, then I twirled it.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
3
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4524
photos
186
followers
108
following
26% complete
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
90
1029
91
92
1030
93
94
95
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Tags
flowers
,
abstract
,
garden
,
cosmos
,
kaleidoscope
,
twirl
,
wabi_sabi
,
april24words
Sue Cooper
ace
That's very clever Merrelyn. Fav.
April 4th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Very creative....all 3 are lovely images
April 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool. I like it.
April 4th, 2024
