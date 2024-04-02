Previous
Dancing On The Power Lines P4028363 by merrelyn
Dancing On The Power Lines P4028363

There must have been at least 50 galahs and corellas sitting the power lines in this small street when I went for a walk thirds afternoon. I was thrilled that I managed to get a couple of shots of this one coming in to land.
2nd April 2024

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
gloria jones ace
Super, clear shot
April 2nd, 2024  
Angela
Well captured. So much movement
April 2nd, 2024  
