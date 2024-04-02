Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
93 / 365
Dancing On The Power Lines P4028363
There must have been at least 50 galahs and corellas sitting the power lines in this small street when I went for a walk thirds afternoon. I was thrilled that I managed to get a couple of shots of this one coming in to land.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4522
photos
186
followers
104
following
25% complete
View this month »
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Latest from all albums
89
1028
90
1029
91
92
1030
93
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
2nd April 2024 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
action
,
corellas
,
power_lines
,
52wc-2024-w14
,
april24words
,
merrelyn52wc-w14
,
sparks_joy
gloria jones
ace
Super, clear shot
April 2nd, 2024
Angela
Well captured. So much movement
April 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close