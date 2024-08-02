Previous
By The Right, Quick March! P8022881 by merrelyn
By The Right, Quick March! P8022881

Today was another cool, windy day. We drove out to Little Lagoon. The cold wind made it unpleasant for walking along the beach so we didn't spend much time there. My presence disturbed these pied oyster catchers and stalked off in step.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Merrelyn

lol - classic! Wonderful, love your title! Nice-looking bird, great colours.
August 2nd, 2024  
Wonderful pic!
August 2nd, 2024  
