215 / 365
By The Right, Quick March! P8022881
Today was another cool, windy day. We drove out to Little Lagoon. The cold wind made it unpleasant for walking along the beach so we didn't spend much time there. My presence disturbed these pied oyster catchers and stalked off in step.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
365-2024
OM-1
Tags
birds
denham
shark_bay
oyster_catchers
little_lagoob
Karen
lol - classic! Wonderful, love your title! Nice-looking bird, great colours.
August 2nd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful pic!
August 2nd, 2024
