Previous
216 / 365
The Dolphins Joined Us Again Today DSC_2066
We came across a small pod of dolphins just after we left Monkey Mia today. They didn't hang around the boat for long but I got a couple of shots that I was happy with. We also came back with enough crabs for dinner.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
3
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
4691
photos
185
followers
110
following
59% complete
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
210
211
1068
212
213
214
215
216
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
3rd August 2024 2:20pm
animals
,
ocean
,
dolphins
,
monkey_mia
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet.
August 3rd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Wonderful wonderful wonder
August 3rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these wonderful playful animals.
August 3rd, 2024
