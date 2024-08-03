Previous
The Dolphins Joined Us Again Today DSC_2066 by merrelyn
The Dolphins Joined Us Again Today DSC_2066

We came across a small pod of dolphins just after we left Monkey Mia today. They didn't hang around the boat for long but I got a couple of shots that I was happy with. We also came back with enough crabs for dinner.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet.
August 3rd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Wonderful wonderful wonder
August 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these wonderful playful animals.
August 3rd, 2024  
