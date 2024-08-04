Watching For Dinner P8043155

Previous
This nankeen kestrel flew in and perched on the street light for little while we were out for a walk this afternoon. It's a shame that I only had the small zoom lens on my camera.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Merrelyn

