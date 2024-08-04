Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
217 / 365
Watching For Dinner P8043155
This nankeen kestrel flew in and perched on the street light for little while we were out for a walk this afternoon. It's a shame that I only had the small zoom lens on my camera.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4693
photos
184
followers
110
following
59% complete
View this month »
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
Latest from all albums
1068
212
213
214
215
216
1069
217
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th August 2024 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
denham
,
shark_bay
,
nankeen_kestrel
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close