Shells At Low Tide P8013124 by merrelyn
Shells At Low Tide P8013124

It was a tad cool and windy today so apart from going in to town for coffee, we didn't venture far from the caravan park. I rather liked the shapes and textures of these shells on the beach.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, such lovely shapes and textures.
August 1st, 2024  
Monica
Great shot
August 1st, 2024  
