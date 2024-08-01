Sign up
214 / 365
Shells At Low Tide P8013124
It was a tad cool and windy today so apart from going in to town for coffee, we didn't venture far from the caravan park. I rather liked the shapes and textures of these shells on the beach.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4689
photos
185
followers
110
following
58% complete
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
208
209
210
211
1068
212
213
214
Tags
beach
,
shells
,
textures
,
denham
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, such lovely shapes and textures.
August 1st, 2024
Monica
Great shot
August 1st, 2024
