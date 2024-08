Australasian Pipit P8163096

We're now at a beach camp 25 kms north of Coral Bay. To camp here you must be fully self contained as the campground has no power, water or toilet facilities. It's a lovely spot and it's very popular.

The pipits were coming quite close to our vans unlike the wrens and finches who are keeping their distance.

Wifi connection is still very slow and my computer battery is down to 26% so that's it from me for now.