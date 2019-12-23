Previous
Next
Sunset Over Safety Bay DSC_6325 by merrelyn
Photo 1662

Sunset Over Safety Bay DSC_6325

23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
455% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Gorgeous.
December 23rd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise