And So Ends Christmas Day 2020 PC250024 by merrelyn
And So Ends Christmas Day 2020 PC250024

We had a lovely Christmas Day. Friends came for breakfast and then our kids and grannies were here lunch. We ended the day with a sunset walk along the beach.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani
Lovely
December 26th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
A glorious Christmas day sunset to end a lovely day..
December 26th, 2020  
