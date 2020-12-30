Sign up
Photo 2037
Tweaked Sunflower PC300964
I only managed a couple of very ordinary shots in the garden today. A quick play in Topaz made this one a bit more appealing.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
3
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2868
photos
183
followers
123
following
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
613
2036
2037
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th December 2020 1:43pm
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
sunflower
,
topaz
Gosia
ace
Beautiful presentation
December 31st, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Lovely edit and background.
December 31st, 2020
Milanie
ace
How pretty - really neat processing
December 31st, 2020
