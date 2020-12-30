Previous
Tweaked Sunflower PC300964 by merrelyn
Tweaked Sunflower PC300964

I only managed a couple of very ordinary shots in the garden today. A quick play in Topaz made this one a bit more appealing.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Gosia ace
Beautiful presentation
December 31st, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Lovely edit and background.
December 31st, 2020  
Milanie ace
How pretty - really neat processing
December 31st, 2020  
