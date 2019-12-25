Previous
Next
Merry Christmas Everyone DSC_6433 by merrelyn
Photo 1664

Merry Christmas Everyone DSC_6433

I hope that you have all had a lovely Christmas.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
455% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Thanks Merrelyn. Beautiful flower
December 25th, 2019  
bep
Thanks Merrelyn.
December 25th, 2019  
Diana Ludwigs ace
Lovely shot Merrelyn, Merry Christmas to you and yours too :-)
December 25th, 2019  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely - happy holidays
December 25th, 2019  
gloria jones ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours, Merrelyn. Such a lovely image
December 25th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise