Photo 1664
Merry Christmas Everyone DSC_6433
I hope that you have all had a lovely Christmas.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
5
2
Embed Code
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2356
photos
165
followers
109
following
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
25th December 2019 6:42pm
Tags
christmas
,
flowers
,
garden
,
roses
bkb in the city
Thanks Merrelyn. Beautiful flower
December 25th, 2019
bep
Thanks Merrelyn.
December 25th, 2019
Diana Ludwigs
ace
Lovely shot Merrelyn, Merry Christmas to you and yours too :-)
December 25th, 2019
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely - happy holidays
December 25th, 2019
gloria jones
ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours, Merrelyn. Such a lovely image
December 25th, 2019
