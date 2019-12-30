Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1669
There's A Steep Learning Curve Ahead_DSC9539
Today I bit the bullet and lashed out on an Olympus Mirrorless. My zoom lens is on order and should arrive next week. Now I just have to learn how to drive it.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2363
photos
167
followers
110
following
457% complete
View this month »
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
Latest from all albums
1664
1665
1666
1667
492
1668
493
1669
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
30th December 2019 8:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
camera
,
olympus
,
black-on-black
,
sixws-100
Pigeons Farm
ace
Congratulations :) :)
December 30th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close