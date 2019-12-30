Previous
There's A Steep Learning Curve Ahead_DSC9539 by merrelyn
Photo 1669

There's A Steep Learning Curve Ahead_DSC9539

Today I bit the bullet and lashed out on an Olympus Mirrorless. My zoom lens is on order and should arrive next week. Now I just have to learn how to drive it.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Merrelyn

Congratulations :) :)
Congratulations :) :)
December 30th, 2019  
