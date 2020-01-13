Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1683
I Know I Can Do This P1130899
I took my 100-400mm down to the pond to try my hand at some action shots. The fail rate was very high but I got a few that I was happy with.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2381
photos
170
followers
115
following
461% complete
View this month »
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
Latest from all albums
495
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
496
1683
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th January 2020 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
concentration
,
watersports
,
kite_surfing
,
safety_bay
,
sixws-101
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close