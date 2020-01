Lucy Is Very Interested In Dinosaurs

I seem to have been flat out all day without actually achieving much. By 5.00pm I still hadn't picked up my camera and was puzzling over what to do. It was too windy for bugs or flowers and I didn't have the energy to go driving in search of a photo. Lucy and my tin of little dinosaurs came to the rescue. They are as "prehistoric" as I could manage. A twofer for MFPIAC91 and SIXWS-101