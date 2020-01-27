Previous
Next
Wattle Bird P1270229 by merrelyn
Photo 1697

Wattle Bird P1270229

Although the campground at Hamelin Bay is quite dusty, it's full of trees and therefore lots of birds.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise