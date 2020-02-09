Previous
Galahs On A Wire by merrelyn
Photo 1710

Galahs On A Wire

This afternoon I wandered around the neighbourhood looking for birds. I'm glad that the galahs settled on the power lines because the wind made it impossible to photograph them in trees.
In case you're wondering the birds with pink eyes are females.
bep
Nice images.
February 9th, 2020  
