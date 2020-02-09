Sign up
Photo 1710
Galahs On A Wire
This afternoon I wandered around the neighbourhood looking for birds. I'm glad that the galahs settled on the power lines because the wind made it impossible to photograph them in trees.
In case you're wondering the birds with pink eyes are females.
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
birds
,
galahs
bep
Nice images.
February 9th, 2020
