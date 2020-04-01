Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1762
My Second Zygopetalum Is Flowering P4010822
A friend gave me two pots of these unusual orchids a couple of years ago. Every year they send up 2 or 3 spikes of fragrant flowers. This one came into bud as the flowers on the other plant are were fading.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2532
photos
179
followers
120
following
482% complete
View this month »
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
Latest from all albums
1759
556
1760
557
1761
558
212
1762
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st April 2020 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
orchids
,
zygopetalum
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close