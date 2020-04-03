Previous
Next
Hiding In The Bushes P4030900 by merrelyn
Photo 1764

Hiding In The Bushes P4030900

This afternoon we had a delightful walk beside the Serpentine River. It was so peaceful and and it was lovely to see so much birdlife. As we were heading back to the car I noticed several of these lovely little wrens darting through the bushes.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
483% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous!
April 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise