Hiding In The Bushes P4030900
This afternoon we had a delightful walk beside the Serpentine River. It was so peaceful and and it was lovely to see so much birdlife. As we were heading back to the car I noticed several of these lovely little wrens darting through the bushes.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
birds
wrens
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous!
April 3rd, 2020
