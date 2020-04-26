Previous
Gotcha! P4260074 by merrelyn
Photo 1787

Gotcha! P4260074

I love our little willy wagtails. They are such feisty little birds and will regularly chase much bigger birds away from their nests.
It was great to catch this one having a little rest on a twig.
26th April 2020

Merrelyn

Peter Dulis
Lovely capture ...
April 26th, 2020  
Helge Erik Storheim
Quite different from "our" wagtailes. The ones here are mostly grey.
April 26th, 2020  
Sandra Davies
Nice shot!
April 26th, 2020  
narayani
They are such gorgeous little birds
April 26th, 2020  
judith deacon
I know what you mean, just loved the little willy wagtails and could never resist a photograph when I saw them! I love the little white eyebrow.
April 26th, 2020  
KV
Beautiful bird and love the way it is perched on the limb.
April 26th, 2020  
