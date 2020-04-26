Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1787
Gotcha! P4260074
I love our little willy wagtails. They are such feisty little birds and will regularly chase much bigger birds away from their nests.
It was great to catch this one having a little rest on a twig.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2562
photos
184
followers
121
following
489% complete
View this month »
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
Latest from all albums
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
561
1787
562
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
26th April 2020 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
willy_wagtail
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely capture ...
April 26th, 2020
Helge Erik Storheim
Quite different from "our" wagtailes. The ones here are mostly grey.
April 26th, 2020
Sandra Davies
ace
Nice shot!
April 26th, 2020
narayani
They are such gorgeous little birds
April 26th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
I know what you mean, just loved the little willy wagtails and could never resist a photograph when I saw them! I love the little white eyebrow.
April 26th, 2020
KV
ace
Beautiful bird and love the way it is perched on the limb.
April 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close