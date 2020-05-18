Sign up
Graham And His Little Camp BuddiesP5180048
I'm looking forward to getting a lot more shots of these beautiful parrots while we're camping at Heron Point. Graham had a couple of almonds in his hand and they immediately became best buddies.
18th May 2020
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2606
photos
188
followers
122
following
Tags
birds
,
parrots
,
heron_point
,
port_lincoln_ringnecks.
bep
Nice picture!
May 18th, 2020
Diana
How wonderful, it sure must be fun having them around.
May 18th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
Wow, look at them all. Great shot.
May 18th, 2020
Corinne
they dont seem wild ! so nice !
May 18th, 2020
