Graham And His Little Camp BuddiesP5180048 by merrelyn
Photo 1811

Graham And His Little Camp BuddiesP5180048

I'm looking forward to getting a lot more shots of these beautiful parrots while we're camping at Heron Point. Graham had a couple of almonds in his hand and they immediately became best buddies.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
bep
Nice picture!
May 18th, 2020  
Diana
How wonderful, it sure must be fun having them around.
May 18th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn)
Wow, look at them all. Great shot.
May 18th, 2020  
Corinne
they dont seem wild ! so nice !
May 18th, 2020  
