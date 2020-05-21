Previous
Hazy Reflections P5210433 by merrelyn
Photo 1814

Hazy Reflections P5210433

This morning's smoky sunrise was a result of a controlled burn. The water was like glass and swans and pelicans were gliding through the haze. It was beautiful.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Corinne ace
superb !
May 21st, 2020  
