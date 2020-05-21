Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1814
Hazy Reflections P5210433
This morning's smoky sunrise was a result of a controlled burn. The water was like glass and swans and pelicans were gliding through the haze. It was beautiful.
21st May 2020
21st May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2613
photos
189
followers
122
following
496% complete
View this month »
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
Latest from all albums
582
1812
583
1813
584
1814
214
585
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st May 2020 7:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
dawn
,
smoke
,
haze
,
tree_stump
,
heron_piont
Corinne
ace
superb !
May 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close