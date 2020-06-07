Previous
Enjoying Nature's Bounty P6070040 by merrelyn
Photo 1831

Enjoying Nature's Bounty P6070040

Our neighbour's gum tree was alive with little birds feasting on the blossom. They were darting about so quickly that it was hard to catch them. I'm not sure, but I think that this one is a brown honeyeater.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Babs ace
He is a bit of a show off isn't he. ha ha
June 7th, 2020  
narayani
Nice capture
June 7th, 2020  
