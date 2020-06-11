Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1835
Waiting Patiently P6110213
The birds have finally found my feeder. Over the last couple of days there have been regular visits by the ringnecks (AKA 28s - because that's what their call sounds like) and today we also had a galah. They are rapidly demolishing the seed bell.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2648
photos
192
followers
128
following
502% complete
View this month »
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
1835
Latest from all albums
1830
1831
1832
597
1833
598
1834
1835
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
11th June 2020 3:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
parrots
,
30dayswild2020
,
port_lincoln_ringnecks
JackieR
ace
He's a beaut!!!
June 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close