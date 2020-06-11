Previous
Waiting Patiently P6110213
Waiting Patiently P6110213

The birds have finally found my feeder. Over the last couple of days there have been regular visits by the ringnecks (AKA 28s - because that's what their call sounds like) and today we also had a galah. They are rapidly demolishing the seed bell.
11th June 2020

Merrelyn

JackieR
He's a beaut!!!
June 11th, 2020  
