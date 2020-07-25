Previous
Catching Some Morning Sun P7250151 by merrelyn
Photo 1879

Catching Some Morning Sun P7250151

We have been getting quite a variety of birds in our backyard over the last few weeks. It was great to see a pair of butcherbirds this morning. The other one was sitting further away and it flew off when I opened the door.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
July 25th, 2020  
