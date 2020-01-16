Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
203 / 365
That Landing Didn't Go As Planned P1160997
I headed back to The Pond for more practise with my big lens and was much happy with the results. It may have been a mistake trying out the rapid shooting mode on my camera (639 shots to sort through).
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2386
photos
173
followers
116
following
55% complete
View this month »
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Latest from all albums
1682
496
1683
1684
1685
1686
203
497
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th January 2020 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
watersports
,
kite_surfing
,
safety_bay
,
sixws-101
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close