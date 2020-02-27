Previous
Next
I Wonder If They Make These In my Size? DSC_7218 by merrelyn
207 / 365

I Wonder If They Make These In my Size? DSC_7218

Lucy was quite taken with my camera socks and thought that a photo might help with an online search for a pair in her size.
For mundane-socks
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise