Sunset In Black And White_6111510 by merrelyn
224 / 365

Sunset In Black And White_6111510

There wasn't much colour in tonight's sunset, but the clouds were pretty good.
I couldn't decide between this and the surf cat, so sorry you get both 😀
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Phil Sandford ace
Oh I love this.
June 11th, 2021  
narayani
Love this!
June 11th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
June 11th, 2021  
