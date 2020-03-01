I Can't Believe It's Still Flowering P3010564

Previous
I Can't Believe It's Still Flowering
I Can't Believe It's Still Flowering

Violet for Rainbow 2020.
Over the last few weeks I've had a sprinkling of jacaranda flowers on the lawn. I don't recall it ever still flowering in March.
1st March 2020

Merrelyn

