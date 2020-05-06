Sign up
Photo 570
Sky And Water DSC_8202
A half and half sunset from a couple of days ago.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2582
photos
184
followers
122
following
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
1st May 2020 5:56pm
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
shoalwater
,
halfandhalf
,
mayhalf20
narayani
Striking
May 6th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful colors.
May 6th, 2020
bep
Wonderful colours and a nice half and half.
May 6th, 2020
