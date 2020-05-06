Previous
Sky And Water DSC_8202 by merrelyn
Photo 570

Sky And Water DSC_8202

A half and half sunset from a couple of days ago.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani
Striking
May 6th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors.
May 6th, 2020  
bep
Wonderful colours and a nice half and half.
May 6th, 2020  
