Previous
Next
Photo 582
Tiny Daisies DSC_3015
For May half and half
18th May 2020
18th May 20
3
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2606
photos
188
followers
122
following
159% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th October 2019 9:58am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
bokeh
,
daisies
,
halfandhalf
,
mayhalf20
bep
Perfect half and half.
May 18th, 2020
Diana
ace
Such a pretty half and half.
May 18th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty half and half shot.
May 18th, 2020
