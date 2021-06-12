Sign up
Photo 722
Come Fly With Me DSC_6175
The terns decided that I was getting too close.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3148
photos
204
followers
119
following
197% complete
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
722
719
720
161
224
721
162
722
163
Views
3
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
12th June 2021 2:36pm
Tags
birds
,
beach
,
flight
,
terns
,
dawesville
,
pyramids_beach
,
30dayswild2021
