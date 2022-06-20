Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 854
Soaking Up the Sunshine P6205919
This morning we did the riverside walk to Southbank. I was thrilled to come across this water monitor on our walk. I only had the small lens on my camera but he wasn't concerned as I edged ever closer.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3664
photos
204
followers
110
following
233% complete
View this month »
847
848
849
850
851
852
853
854
Latest from all albums
165
166
167
853
237
168
854
169
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th June 2022 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brisbane
,
reptiles
,
lizards
,
brisbane_river
,
ndao5
,
30dayswild2022
,
water_monitor
Babs
ace
Oh isn't he gorgeous, judging by the red on his chest he is obviously on the look out for a partner.
June 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close