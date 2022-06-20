Previous
Soaking Up the Sunshine P6205919 by merrelyn
Soaking Up the Sunshine P6205919

This morning we did the riverside walk to Southbank. I was thrilled to come across this water monitor on our walk. I only had the small lens on my camera but he wasn't concerned as I edged ever closer.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Babs ace
Oh isn't he gorgeous, judging by the red on his chest he is obviously on the look out for a partner.
June 20th, 2022  
