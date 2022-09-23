Sign up
Photo 861
Upside Down DSC_2136
I spent the morning with friends at a local wildflower reserve. The wildflowers were beautiful but we also found several jewel beetles in the wattle bushes.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
3768
photos
204
followers
114
following
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
861
Views
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
23rd September 2022 11:40am
Privacy
Public
Tags
insects
,
wattle
,
wildflowers
,
upside_down
,
kwinana_wildflower_reserve
,
jewel_beetle
,
sep22words
,
ndao8
