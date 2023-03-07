Sign up
Photo 901
A Slice Of Orange And A Bit To Drink DSC_4935
For Rainbow 2023 and March23words.
I'm very late posting tonight. We had friends over for dinner, followed by a few games of Rumikub. It's now well after midnight and I'm off to bed.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
3983
photos
195
followers
112
following
246% complete
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
901
64
245
899
246
900
65
66
901
Tags
glass
,
drink
,
orange
,
umbrella
,
rainbow2023
,
march23words
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 7th, 2023
