A Slice Of Orange And A Bit To Drink DSC_4935 by merrelyn
A Slice Of Orange And A Bit To Drink DSC_4935

For Rainbow 2023 and March23words.
I'm very late posting tonight. We had friends over for dinner, followed by a few games of Rumikub. It's now well after midnight and I'm off to bed.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 7th, 2023  
