Previous
Photo 996
The Bunbury Tower P2279596
We had a free day so we decided to take a 260ish kilometre round trip to Bunbury for lunch, with a couple of short detours on the way home.
For Flash of Red - contrast
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks good. I like your composition.
February 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture, it almost looks like a face ;-)
February 27th, 2024
