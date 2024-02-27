Previous
The Bunbury Tower P2279596 by merrelyn
Photo 996

The Bunbury Tower P2279596

We had a free day so we decided to take a 260ish kilometre round trip to Bunbury for lunch, with a couple of short detours on the way home.
For Flash of Red - contrast
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks good. I like your composition.
February 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, it almost looks like a face ;-)
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise