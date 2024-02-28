Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 997
Crowne Hotel P2139348
For Flash of Red - contrasts
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4451
photos
189
followers
104
following
273% complete
View this month »
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
997
Latest from all albums
994
56
57
995
996
58
59
997
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th February 2024 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
contrasts
,
for2024
,
crowne_hotel
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the abstract look of this and the patterns.
February 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and repetitions.
February 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close