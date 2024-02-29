Previous
Rails And Shadows by merrelyn
Rails And Shadows

And so ends Flash of Red 2024.
The contrasts of the jetty rails, shadows and path caught my eye as we wandered along the Australind Boardwalk jetty.
29th February 2024

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani ace
Very striking shadows
February 29th, 2024  
