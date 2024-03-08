Sign up
Previous
Photo 1006
Kurashiki's Famous Blue Ice Cream P4249192
For Rainbow2024.
I couldn't decide what the flavour was, but it was delicious.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4470
photos
187
followers
104
following
275% complete
View this month »
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
Latest from all albums
1003
65
1004
66
1005
67
68
1006
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th April 2023 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
japan
,
blue
,
ice_cream
,
rainbow2024
,
kurashiki
