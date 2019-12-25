Previous
Choo-Choo by milaniet
Photo 2915

Choo-Choo

Best on black. These three spotted me and off they went - but in such a nice line and with good reflections. Not too exciting, but peaceful. Down with a miserable head cold - first in years - hope it leaves quickly.
25th December 2019

Photo Details

