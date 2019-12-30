Sign up
Photo 2920
4 Miles of Walking and This is What I Got!
I knew the day would come - NOTHING! But then I remembered the new macro guess challenge. Took this on my walk this morning. Not that I'm cheering about it :) If anyone saw me this morning they'd really begin wondering!
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6538
photos
301
followers
135
following
Tags
macro-guess
