I'm Back - And I'm Keeping This Place a Secret by milaniet
I'm Back - And I'm Keeping This Place a Secret

May be the same cardinal as visited me yesterday I think - still hasn't spread the word to his friends - or maybe he's the sole bird left around here. Got up early for a promised sunrise but got misted on instead.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Jane Pittenger ace
This time of year sure can be hard, can’t it
December 30th, 2019  
