Photo 2919
I'm Back - And I'm Keeping This Place a Secret
May be the same cardinal as visited me yesterday I think - still hasn't spread the word to his friends - or maybe he's the sole bird left around here. Got up early for a promised sunrise but got misted on instead.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6537
photos
301
followers
135
following
799% complete
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2913
2168
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
2919
2
1
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
29th December 2019 8:24am
View Info
View All
Public
View
nature
bird
cardinal
Jane Pittenger
ace
This time of year sure can be hard, can’t it
December 30th, 2019
