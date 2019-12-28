Sign up
Photo 2918
Glad You Dropped By
Been raining on and off all day with severe weather warnings - think that will stay north of us. This cardinal was the only one I spotted at the feeder today - either my timing is off, or the scarcity continues!
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
28th December 2019 11:34am
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
cardinal
Debra
ace
He’s a beaut!
December 29th, 2019
Lou Ann
ace
He’s a beauty.
December 29th, 2019
Hope D Jennings
ace
He is a stunner!
December 29th, 2019
365 Project
close