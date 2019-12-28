Previous
Next
Glad You Dropped By by milaniet
Photo 2918

Glad You Dropped By

Been raining on and off all day with severe weather warnings - think that will stay north of us. This cardinal was the only one I spotted at the feeder today - either my timing is off, or the scarcity continues!
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
799% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Debra ace
He’s a beaut!
December 29th, 2019  
Lou Ann ace
He’s a beauty.
December 29th, 2019  
Hope D Jennings ace
He is a stunner!
December 29th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise