Previous
Next
Posing Just for You by milaniet
Photo 2934

Posing Just for You

The pecan tree may be dying but it's still bringing an occasional bird. Haven't seen the downy woodpecker here all winter. Made me happy for him to show up.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
803% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sarah ace
Great shot -there are several around here but boy are they fast -so great shot
January 14th, 2020  
Rick ace
Great shot. Maybe things will be coming back.
January 14th, 2020  
amyK ace
Great close shot
January 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise