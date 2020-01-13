Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2934
Posing Just for You
The pecan tree may be dying but it's still bringing an occasional bird. Haven't seen the downy woodpecker here all winter. Made me happy for him to show up.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6552
photos
305
followers
138
following
803% complete
View this month »
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
2933
2934
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th January 2020 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
woodpecker
sarah
ace
Great shot -there are several around here but boy are they fast -so great shot
January 14th, 2020
Rick
ace
Great shot. Maybe things will be coming back.
January 14th, 2020
amyK
ace
Great close shot
January 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close