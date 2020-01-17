Previous
Happy for the Easy Meal on a Cold Day by milaniet
Happy for the Easy Meal on a Cold Day

Best on black. The weather has been atrocious today - quite cold, windy, grey, and misty rain. Thought I was going to be skunked with no shot for the day when this lovely lady cardinal showed up at the feeder.
