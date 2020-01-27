Sign up
Photo 2948
What a Difference a Day Makes!
Look hard - the bridge is out there in that fog - I'm standing on the same spot I was the other day when I caught the smooth water. Water was smooth this morning, too, but what a different feel! Sooc
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6568
photos
304
followers
137
following
807% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 2012-2018
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th January 2020 9:10am
nature
river
fog
Jane Pittenger
ace
How fun to watch the contrast with different conditions. I love the feeling of mystery here
January 28th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Beautiful fog shot!
January 28th, 2020
