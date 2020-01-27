Previous
What a Difference a Day Makes! by milaniet
Photo 2948

What a Difference a Day Makes!

Look hard - the bridge is out there in that fog - I'm standing on the same spot I was the other day when I caught the smooth water. Water was smooth this morning, too, but what a different feel! Sooc
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Milanie

Jane Pittenger ace
How fun to watch the contrast with different conditions. I love the feeling of mystery here
January 28th, 2020  
Hope D Jennings ace
Beautiful fog shot!
January 28th, 2020  
