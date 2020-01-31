Previous
Sorry - This Bench is Taken by milaniet
Photo 2952

Sorry - This Bench is Taken

You know things are really slow if I'm down to posting buzzards! Only thing going on another grey miserable day - and besides, they tickled me there.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

Milanie

June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
Carole Sandford ace
Not one of nature’s beauties! But this is a great capture of them!
January 31st, 2020  
Barb ace
Well, it's a great photo, even if they aren't very attractive birds. lol i wondering if they are gossiping?
January 31st, 2020  
Karly ace
I just love this image. Looks like two old guys visiting:)
January 31st, 2020  
George ace
Great photo and caption.
January 31st, 2020  
