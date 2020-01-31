Sign up
Photo 2952
Sorry - This Bench is Taken
You know things are really slow if I'm down to posting buzzards! Only thing going on another grey miserable day - and besides, they tickled me there.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2016 - After 4-1/2 years, thought I'd update. I'm an ex-Yankee (New York) turned retired elementary teacher (37 years) who's fallen in...
6572
photos
305
followers
137
following
808% complete
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
4
4
2
365 2012-2018
DSC-RX10M4
31st January 2020 9:07am
Public
nature
birds
buzzards
Carole Sandford
ace
Not one of nature’s beauties! But this is a great capture of them!
January 31st, 2020
Barb
ace
Well, it's a great photo, even if they aren't very attractive birds. lol i wondering if they are gossiping?
January 31st, 2020
Karly
ace
I just love this image. Looks like two old guys visiting:)
January 31st, 2020
George
ace
Great photo and caption.
January 31st, 2020
